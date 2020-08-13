Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC Archant

A property in St Albans – which has been linked to drug dealing and antisocial behaviour – has been served with a three-month closure order.

The tenant has been ordered to leave the house, which will be sealed for the duration of the order.

Anyone who enters the premises in Ladies Grove, Batchwood, during that time faces prosecution.

St Albans district council, which owns the house, obtained the closure order from the city’s Magistrates’ Court, with support and evidence from Herts police.

The council’s Community Protection Team and the police have received numerous complaints over several years about activities at the property. This has led to arrests and convictions for class A drug production and supply offences.

Two women, aged 59 and 31, are currently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A closure order was gained last year, but it allowed the tenant to remain in the property. After complaints continued, the new closure order was obtained by the council. It now plans to ask the court for permission to regain permanent possession of the property.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing said: “Our successful application for a closure order shows we are determined to look after our residents by taking firm action against crime and antisocial behaviour.

“The tenant has been removed and the premises sealed off so that it will no longer be a source of concern. We are now looking to regain full possession of the property so that it can be rented out to someone on our social housing register who is waiting for a permanent home.”

Simran Chana from the police community safety unit said: “We have been working closely with the council, safer neighbourhood team and both Operation Scorpion and Mantis officers, who were involved in warrants at the address.

“We received numerous calls from residents who were ‘fed up’ and whose lives had been disrupted by ongoing antisocial behaviour. Having updated them about the closure order, they are ‘delighted’ and ‘pleased to get their lives back’.

“No-one should have to put up with this kind of behaviour on their doorsteps and we will continue to use this legislation to help protect residents from this kind of behaviour.”

Two women and a man found at the property when the closure order notice was put up were arrested as they had breached the conditions of the closure order. They have been released under investigation.

If you have information about drug use and antisocial behaviour in your area, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.