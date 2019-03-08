Advanced search

Anti-social parking on the rise in Harpenden, police report

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 September 2019

Herts police are cracking down on anti-social parking.

Archant

Increasing numbers of selfish drivers have been parking anti-socially in Harpenden.

Herts police are cracking down on the issue because they have received multiple complaints from residents around Park Mount, specifically by the Tesco Express.

Cars are driven across, or left with all four wheels on, the pavement near the shop.

PCSO Donna Munn, from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are aware that there have been complaints made regarding anti-social parking in this specific location.

"We will be issuing warnings and monitoring the issue to ensure that pedestrians are safe."

A Section 59 Warning Notice can be issued to drivers and their cars in cases of anti-social parking. This means the vehicle can be seized if the driver reoffends within a year.

Parking on single and double yellow lines is dealt with by St Albans City and District Council. Report it on 01727 845283 or via email at vehiclesincontravention@nsl.co.uk.

