Man shoves pram with child inside in alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:35 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 06 August 2019

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police are investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault against a family in St Albans city centre.

The attack is said to have taken place outside Costa Coffee in St Peter's Street at around 2.15pm on Sunday.

According to reports, a 30-year-old man was sat outside the café with his family when a man walked past and shoved the family's pram, which the victim's nephew was in.

When the victim challenged the man, he responded with racial abuse, reported as being anti-Semitic.

He then kicked an advertising board at the victim before walking away, continuing to use racially abusive language.

Officers are investigating and any witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70651/19.

Police seek to reassure victims of hate crime that they will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.

For more information about hate crime, including how to report it and where to get support go to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/hertsagainsthate.

