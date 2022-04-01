Luton unveils project to protect town from gentrification

Plans have been unveiled for a new scheme preventing cultural contamination between Harpenden and Luton.

Luton Borough Council announced the Fakes Out Of Luton project earlier today in what it claims is a bid to prevent the gentrification of the 'Home of the Hatters' (Luton Town FC) by 4X4 driving, public school alumni from the neighbouring county.

The project, which is being part-funded by airport company Luton Rising, is a campaign by the town to preserve its working class charm and "salt of the Earth" character.

It comes in the face of a gradual northwards spread by cash-rich Hertfordshire residents looking for cheaper properties in Beds to house their work-shy offspring after they've completed degrees in Media Studies and Forensic Science.

Cllr Floris Payload, who is leading the project, said: "We've noticed for some time that there is a tendency for Hertfordshire toffs to corrupt our town with their high-falutin ways, refusing to drop their aitches and coming over all posh-like.

"Some of them are picking up our housing for a song, sprucing it up with some velvet throws and a wine fridge, and selling on for a pretty profit a few years down the line, leaving locals high and dry.

"Others are trying to open pavement cafés and vegan wine bars in a bid to change what it is what makes us Luton. Don't they know you can get a whole cake for a pound from Greggs?

"We need these people to realise our town centre isn't just an extension of Luton Airport's shopping zone, it's a place of cultural significance in its own right.

"Of course, they're welcome to spend their big salaries in The Mall Shopping Centre, just as long as they go home afterwards."















