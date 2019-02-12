Annual St Albans charity event celebrating 25th anniversary

A renowned annual charity cycling event is celebrating its silver anniversary in 2019.

St Albans Charity Cycle Ride in 2008 St Albans Charity Cycle Ride in 2008

The St Albans Charity Cycle Ride (SACCR) was set up in 1994 by the three Rotary Clubs of St Albans - St Albans, Priory, and Verulamium.

For 25 years cyclists have chosen to undertake either a 10, 20, 30, or 40mile route around the district in aid of a variety of national and local charities, and have raised £1million over that period.

This year’s causes are Alzheimer’s Research UK, Secondary1st and The Counselling Foundation.

Press officer for SACCR, Karen Mullinex, said: “I think it [the milestone] just shows how hard the Rotary members have worked to set it up and keep it going for 25 years.”

Deputy mayor Beric Reid mayor Maxine Crawley with chairman of the cycle ride committee Chris Bradley at the St Albans Charity Cycle Ride 2011. Deputy mayor Beric Reid mayor Maxine Crawley with chairman of the cycle ride committee Chris Bradley at the St Albans Charity Cycle Ride 2011.

Unusual participants have previously battled around the routes, which stretch as far as Hitchin, on a unicycle, a tandem and an elliptical bike - which is similar to a cross trainer.

Adding; “We want to make it a family friendly event and I want more people to know about Rotary. They do a lot of community events.”

She believes the cycle ride is popular because it is a family friendly outing with “camaraderie” and a good way to see the Hertfordshire countryside.

Karen said the event has not changed much over two and a half decades. However, for the first time this year, local businesses will be showcasing their wares in the start and finish field at Oaklands College campus on Hatfield Road.

St Albans Charity Cycle Ride in 2011. St Albans Charity Cycle Ride in 2011.

There will be food, drink, and children’s activities available.

This year early bird entrance fees for children under 16 are slashed from £10 to £5. Adult tickets are £22 and over 65s are £10.

The event will take place on May 19 and registration is open at www.saccr.co.uk

Alzheimer’s Research UK work to develop policy that improves the lives of people with dementia. Find out more at www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

Secondary1st fund research and treatments for secondary breast cancer. Visit www.secondary1st.org.uk for more information.

The Counselling Foundation, at www.counsellingfoundation.org, promote better mental health and aim to make counselling as accessible and affordable as possible.