Annual Scouting parade returns for first time in two years

More than 1,000 Scouts, Cubs and Beavers paraded through the streets of St Albans as part of their annual celebration of the youth movement.

The St George's Day parade, which has not taken place for two years due to the pandemic, was attended by the Deputy Mayor Cllr Helen Campbell and Daisy Cooper MP.

Members of St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers in Verulamium Park. - Credit: St Albans Scouts

New to the parade this year were the recently launched Squirrel Scouts in their red uniforms, the brand new section for four to five year olds.

The groups paraded through the city centre to Verulamium Park, where they celebrated Scouting at a ceremony led by 16 young people who will represent St Albans at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in August 2023.

St Albans Cubs and Beavers with the Amazing Spider-Man. - Credit: St Albans Scouts

The Scouts were greeted by superheroes who entertained the young people in the park.

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers in Verulamium Park. - Credit: St Albans Scouts

St Albans Scouts District Commissioner Annette Payne said: "This annual parade and celebration of Scouting gives us a chance to publicly thank everyone who helps to make scouting possible, as well as celebrating the achievements of our volunteers and young members."

St Albans Squirrel Scouts. - Credit: St Albans Scouts.



