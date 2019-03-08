Advanced search

St Albans MP Anne Main re-adopted as Conservative candidate for election

PUBLISHED: 17:38 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 27 September 2019

St Albans MP Anne Main has been re-adopted at a meeting yesterrday. Picture: Anne Main's office

St Albans MP Anne Main has been re-adopted at a meeting yesterrday. Picture: Anne Main's office

St Albans MP Anne Main has been chosen again as the Conservative candidate for St Albans.

At a meeting of the St Albans Conservative Association last night, Anne Main MP was re-adopted to fight the next general election as the Conservative candidate for St Albans. This will be Anne's fifth election campaign.

After the meeting she said: "It has been an honour to represent the constituency of St Albans for the last 14 years and I am delighted that I will be fighting the next general election as the Conservative candidate.

"We don't know exactly when the next election will be, but I hope opposition MPs will vote for an election soon. As I said during the Prime Minister's statement this week, it is not right that we have a government in office but not in power.

"The public should have their say in a general election. I believe the next election will be one of the most important we have ever had.

Mrs Main continued: "Our politics has become extremely polarised in the last few years, but we must deliver Brexit and move on from this debate. Before the House returned this week, I received highly abusive emails, including a death threat, which have resulted in an arrest. It is not right that anyone should be shouted down or abused, regardless of which side of the debate they are on."

Claudio Duran, chairman of the St Albans Conservative Association said: "The Conservative Association is delighted that the executive committee re-adopted Anne Main as our candidate for St Albans. Personally, I have found Anne to be committed, passionate and always hardworking for the well-being of our residents. Anne has been transparent, skilful and charitable to groups that need her support, sharing residents values that time and time again have seen her re-elected."

