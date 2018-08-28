Advanced search

Can you solve the anagram? Angel spotting trail launches around St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:29 11 December 2018

Marshalswick Baptist Free Church. Picture: Google Maps

A flight of angels are descending on St Albans in the run up to Christmas for a festive competition.

St Mary's church in MarshalswickSt Mary's church in Marshalswick

Churches, schools, shops, businesses, and other buildings around Marshalswick, Sandridge, Jersey Farm, and Bernards Heath will be displaying posters until December 23 as part of an Angel Spotting Trail.

There are 23 angels, each with a designated letter to make a special Christmas message.

Leaflets with the solved anagram are in with a chance of winning £25 - which the organisers, Church Together in Marshalswick, are encouraging the winner to donate to charity.

Chairman of Churches Together, Ken Rankin, said: “It’s nice to bring Christ back into Christmas and it started out first of all with children, but we have noticed that mums, dads, and uncles were doing it too so it’s putting family back into Christmas as well.”

Leaflets can be picked up and returned to St Mary’s, St Leonards, St Saviours, Marshalswick Baptist, and Homewood Road United Reform churches, or Wheatfields Junior, Sandridge, and Skyswood schools.

