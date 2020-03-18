Advanced search

St Albans panto star postpones Odd Socks tour

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 18 March 2020

Andy Day is having to postpone his April tour dates.

CBeebies presenter and singer Andy Day - who lives in St Albans - has made the decision to put his tour on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

His Odd Socks show was due to start in April and last until May.

The celebrity held a lead role in last year’s Alban Arena panto Sleeping Beauty as Jangles where he sang one of his own songs.

Andy said: “I just wanted to give you an update on our April and May tour in light of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

“The Odd Socks and I feel so lucky that we have the best fans in the world. You guys make this job so much fun and there is literally nothing we love more than rocking out with you.

“However our utmost priority is your safety and we just don’t want you, your little people, friends or family to take any unnecessary risks and as a result we have taken the decision to postpone our live dates in April.

“Our live dates in May remain on sale, but we are monitoring the situation closely and will let you know if anything changes.”

