CBeebies star Andy Day released anti-bullying song

St Albans actor and singer song-writer Andy Day is releasing a video with an anti-bullying message.

The video, which comes out today, has been launched ahead of what Andy has coined Odd Socks Day.

This is an opportunity to encourage people to express themselves and celebrate their individuality, which kicks off Anti-Bullying Week from November 16 to November 20.

Andy and the Odd Socks have joined forces with the Anti-Bullying Alliance for the fourth consecutive year to issue a rallying cry to the nation’s children to unite against bullying.

This year they have chosen to record a version of Sham 69’s ‘The Kids Are United’, which also features Princess K and the Libera International Boys Choir.

The track features additional lyrics inspired by conversations with school children conducted by the band over Zoom ahead of the summer break; conversations which also highlighted that, following months of home schooling, there are those feeling anxious or afraid of the return due to the issues Anti-Bullying Week is here to address.

Andy and the band also relied upon the skills of teachers from schools all over the country to film the children who took part in the video. Over 750 clips of children dancing and singing were submitted to be included.

Andy said: “This is my favourite song and video we have made for Odd Socks Day as part of Anti-Bullying Week so far. It’s a cover of Sham 69’s ‘The Kids Are United’ but with an Odd Socks twist! To have the amazing Princess K and her brothers feature and the brilliant Libera International Boys Choir really makes it special.

“Some of the lyrics were inspired by Zoom calls the band and I did with school kids who told us what United Against Bullying meant to them. Hundreds of school kids and teachers sent us the clips of them dancing to the track, all filmed in their bubbles. This was truly collaborative and creative and made in challenging times and we are so unbelievably proud of it. It feels very emotional.”