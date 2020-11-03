Advanced search

CBeebies star Andy Day released anti-bullying song

PUBLISHED: 16:10 03 November 2020

Andy Day as Jangles in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Andy Day as Jangles in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Pamela Raith

St Albans actor and singer song-writer Andy Day is releasing a video with an anti-bullying message.

The video, which comes out today, has been launched ahead of what Andy has coined Odd Socks Day.

This is an opportunity to encourage people to express themselves and celebrate their individuality, which kicks off Anti-Bullying Week from November 16 to November 20.

Andy and the Odd Socks have joined forces with the Anti-Bullying Alliance for the fourth consecutive year to issue a rallying cry to the nation’s children to unite against bullying.

You may also want to watch:

This year they have chosen to record a version of Sham 69’s ‘The Kids Are United’, which also features Princess K and the Libera International Boys Choir.

The track features additional lyrics inspired by conversations with school children conducted by the band over Zoom ahead of the summer break; conversations which also highlighted that, following months of home schooling, there are those feeling anxious or afraid of the return due to the issues Anti-Bullying Week is here to address.

Andy and the band also relied upon the skills of teachers from schools all over the country to film the children who took part in the video. Over 750 clips of children dancing and singing were submitted to be included.

Andy said: “This is my favourite song and video we have made for Odd Socks Day as part of Anti-Bullying Week so far. It’s a cover of Sham 69’s ‘The Kids Are United’ but with an Odd Socks twist! To have the amazing Princess K and her brothers feature and the brilliant Libera International Boys Choir really makes it special.

“Some of the lyrics were inspired by Zoom calls the band and I did with school kids who told us what United Against Bullying meant to them. Hundreds of school kids and teachers sent us the clips of them dancing to the track, all filmed in their bubbles. This was truly collaborative and creative and made in challenging times and we are so unbelievably proud of it. It feels very emotional.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

CBeebies star Andy Day released anti-bullying song

Andy Day as Jangles in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Redbourn Cricket Club honoured for summer of success at commemorative presentation

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Henry Holland-Hibbert, presenting a commemorative bat to team captain, Ed Hales. Picture: Redbourn Cricket Club

Bricket Wood postie mailing out charity calendar for Dementia UK

The calendar of the St Albans postman will raise money for Dementia UK.

Alan Ayckbourn comedy Relatively Speaking being streamed from St Albans theatre

The dress rehearsal for Relatively Speaking at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. The Alan Ayckbourn comedy opens on Friday, November 6 with performances streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell