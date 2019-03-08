Advanced search

'An Afternoon in the Pub' to meet other St Albans businesses

PUBLISHED: 09:05 23 June 2019

Marketing and events consultant Lisa Bates-Wallis is one of the hosts of 'An Afternoon in the Pub' in St Albans. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

A networking event will be held in St Albans to bring businesses together in an informal setting.

'An Afternoon in the Pub', hosted by St Albans residents Matt Bigg and Lisa Bates-Wallis, will be held at The Beech House in St Peter's Street from 3pm on Friday, June 28.

Lisa Bates-Wallis is a marketing and events consultant and executive director of the St Albans Chamber of Commerce, and Matt Bigg is a graphic designer who founded graphic design agency The Collective.

The setting is designed for business people to meet in a relaxed atmosphere. Lisa said: "No elevator pitches, no business card thrusting, no hard sell! Just an opportunity to meet like-minded business people to share expertise, offer support and solutions while building relationships.

"We're all like you. We think like you, we run our business like you and we're all from the same place."

For more information go to http://www.anafternooninthepub.co.uk/events

