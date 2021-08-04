News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Pollyanna dances her way into Brave Britons awards

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:00 AM August 4, 2021   
Pollyanna Hope with her prosthetic leg.

Pollyanna Hope with her prosthetic leg. - Credit: Sarah Hope

A Harpenden amputee who appealed on social media for a new prosthetic leg to help her pursue her ambitions to be a ballerina, has reached the final stages of the Brave Britons 2021 Against All Odds category.

In April 2007, when she was just two years old, Pollyanna Hope was hit by a London bus, resulting in her losing her right leg below the knee. Her mother Sarah also suffered very severe leg injuries in the same incident, and sadly her grandmother Elizabeth lost her life.

In the wake of the tragedy, her family founded the charity Elizabeth's Legacy of Hope in her grandma's memory to give prosthetic limbs to amputee children in Sierra Leone, Liberia and India.

In 2012 Sarah campaigned for all child amputees in the UK to receive activity blades so they could be fit, healthy and active like able bodied children. 

Now 15, Pollyanna's prosthetic leg helps her to dance on the tips of her toes. She previously used a running blade to dance but wanted to do ‘pointe’ work on both legs, and after taking things into her own hands her Twitter appeal for a prosthetic leg was viewed more than 330,000 times.

You may also want to watch:

Her mum Sarah said: "Pollyanna is a bubbly, bright, happy and cheerful 16-year-old who loves all the normal things in life! She loves her friends, she loves music, she loves her dog but most of all she loves dancing!

"She first showed an interest in dancing when she was just a very little girl and she still loves it now. Pollyanna dances at the Place in London every Saturday and Wednesday with the Contemporary Advanced Training and she is also in the Trinity Laban Youth Company. However, she has also just received her first prosthetic pointe leg, so she can now do ballet en pointe.

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 2 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 St Albans indies pick up six awards in regional competition
  1. 4 Which St Albans nursery has been voted best in the East of England?
  2. 5 St Albans named among England's most expensive property hotspots
  3. 6 St Albans South Signal Box reopens to the public
  4. 7 In pictures: First Comedy Garden is a complete laughfest
  5. 8 National Trust set to open at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans
  6. 9 In pictures: World's last 'truly wild' horse at Whipsnade Zoo
  7. 10 New campaign highlights Abbey Line hidden gems

"She is an inspiration to so many amputees, Pollyanna really feels there is nothing she can't do, despite the difficulties sometimes.

"Pollyanna has undergone so many operations in her life as her bone has continued to grow but now with the help of the NHS she has a new walking leg, running blade and swimming leg too."

The Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons celebrate the achievements of exceptional people and animals from all walks of life, of all ages and from all over the UK.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 5.


Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The best brunch spots arournd Ely. Image: Supplied

7 of the best brunches in St Albans and Harpenden

Fi McBean

Logo Icon
Police removed ammunition found in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans

Ammunition found in bag on St Albans street

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Harpenden Road site, which could see 150 homes built on Green Belt land.

150 homes plan for Green Belt land in north St Albans is approved

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
CCTV is to be installed in Verulamium Park after several gang attacks have taken place there.

Teenager strangled in attack in St Albans park

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus