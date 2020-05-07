Advanced search

St Albans photographer sets lockdown challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:05 09 May 2020

Picture: Sky by Stephanie Belton

Picture: Sky by Stephanie Belton

A St Albans photographer invited people to take part in a lockdown challenge to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Picture: Movie Poster by Isla Baillie.Picture: Movie Poster by Isla Baillie.

Stephanie Belton ran a special version of her annual photography challenge last month, and asked residents to take a photo every day, on a variety of themes.

Each theme was designed to work within the confines of people’s homes and gardens.

Categories such as windows, fruit, sky and spring resulted in very creative pictures from over a thousand participants, according to the photographer.

She said that locals embraced the opportunity to put their creativity and camera skills to practice and keep their minds busy during the otherwise stressful time.

Picture: Spring by Anna BailliePicture: Spring by Anna Baillie

Stephanie, who is well-known around the city as the official photographer for many district council events, said: “Spring and summer is usually a very busy time for me, but with all my client family photo shoots cancelled I wanted to make the best use of this time instead of just sitting at home feeling sorry for myself!

“I thought a creative activity like this would provide a welcome distraction from the grim daily news. It was so lovely to see the positive impact this had on the community, from those isolated at home on their own to those looking for fun activities to do with the family.”

Anna Baillie, co-owner of local business Funzone Fancy Dress and Dancewear, took part in the challenge along with her colleagues.

Anna said: “Stephanie’s photo challenge was a great thing to focus on during this time when we are all at home.

“I was able to involve my family in some of the photos and we had a lot of fun - it also gave us the chance to dress up while our shop is temporarily closed!!

“Everyone who took part was so supportive and interested in everyone else’s photographs - it was an amazing 10 days!”

You can see a selection of the images submitted on Stephanie’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook. com/StephanieBelton Photography

