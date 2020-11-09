COVID-safe Remembrance Day events take place across St Albans district

Remembrance events took place across the city of St Albans on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

With lockdown restrictions forcing a different approach to this year’s Remembrance Day commemorations, communities across the district still managed to honour our fallen heroes.

Remembrance events took place across the city of St Albans on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

An eye-catching display of poppies on the glass doors of St Paul’s Church, Hatfield Road, were among the features of the church’s commemoration of Remembrance Sunday.

St Paul’s also marked the day with two online services and the placing of a wreath at the war memorial in Hatfield Road cemetery.

Associate minister Rev Peter Crumpler said: “Despite a congregation not being allowed into church, we still wanted publicly to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

“The poppy display, created by Nicola MacKinnon, proved an excellent way to declare our gratitude to, and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict around the world.”

Remembrance events took place across the city of St Albans on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Inside the church, poppy displays arranged by Margaret Whiting and Jac Peacock were featured in the online services and on social media.

London Colney Parish Council organisd a parade from Caledon Community Centre to the War Memorial on the High Street which was followed by refreshments.

Children of Bernards Heath Junior School created poppies for an art installation. The cascade of poppies is made up of over 360 poppies, one made by every child in the school.

School leadership said it was a lovely way to bring everyone together during these difficult times. Adding that it has been a reminder that, despite becoming so used to being in Year Group Bubbles, the 360 individual children can create such beautiful things when they work together.

Remembrance events took place across the city of St Albans on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Rainbow Trail Facebook group also invited followers to design their own remembrance pictures and put them up in their windows.

A COVID-secure commemorative service was recorded at the Civic Centre by Mayor Cllr Janet Smith due to the cancellation of the annual Remembrance Sunday parade in St Peter’s Street.

Tommy silhouettes were also placed at the Memorial and at the west door of the Cathedral.

Remembrance events took place across the city of St Albans on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

The Mayor said: “Remembrance Sunday is one of the most moving and important occasions in the district and the council plays a major role in its organisation.

“I was deeply saddened by the fact the annual parade could not be held this year because of the pandemic.

“However, people can still take time to pay their respects and remember the brave servicemen and women who lost their lives or were injured while serving in the armed forces.

“I’m sure our whole community will observe the two-minute silence on Sunday or Wednesday and I hope many people will take up my invite to watch our special online service.

Remembrance events took place across the city of St Albans on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

“This is our way of recognising the debt we owe to the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the defence of this country. We must always remember them.”

The Mayor will attend the War Memorial on Wednesday November 11 to mark the two-minute silence in a private ceremony.

You can see the recorded service here: https://bit.ly/2JFNAxJ


























































































































