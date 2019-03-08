St Albans association's oldest allotment holder celebrates 100th birthday
PUBLISHED: 14:20 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 04 July 2019
Archant
An allotment association in St Albans held a 100th birthday party for their oldest plot holder.
Marjorie Ronald celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, July 5, and is the oldest member of the Cottonmill & Nunnery Allotment Association (CNAA).
The society held a birthday party for her in its communal orchard on Sunday, June 30, with home-baked cakes and prosecco provided by her friends.
Marjorie has been a plot holder and member of CNAA since 1999, and only relinquished her plot last year.
After growing up in the New Forest, she married her husband Peter in 1939 and they lived in Germany for 10 years after the war before moving to St Albans and raising their three children.
At her party, organised by allotment association member Irene Jacobson, Marjorie's friends gave her a plum tree named 'Marjorie's seedling' and a painted bench bearing her name.