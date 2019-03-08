Advanced search

Pet owners welcome at St Albans church service

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 September 2019

St Stephen's Church in St Albans - photo Google Street View.

Archant

A St Albans church is welcoming all creatures great and small for an upcoming pets service.

St Stephen's Church on Watling Street is holding a pet-friendly service to give thanks for our furry, scaly and feathered friends.

Owners are encouraged to bring pets along this Sunday September 8 between 4-5pm. Very large pets will be tied in the churchyard but small and medium animals will be welcomed inside.

The Sunday afternoon service has been put in place to try and find a time suitable for busy families with morning commitments. These family-friendly afternoon services usually take place on the second Sunday of every month.

The pet service will be an hour long, followed by refreshments and a craft activity for younger children.

The vicar of the parish, Becky Leach, encourages anyone to come along to join the service and celebrate the lives of pets and all animals.

