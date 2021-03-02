Valentine's roses for Harpenden singing talent Alice

Published: 11:00 AM March 2, 2021

A man who sent an elusive Harpenden musician a bunch of roses for Valentine's Day is astonished the singer replied to thank him.

Alice Fredenham burst to fame in 2013 following appearances on reality shows The Voice and Britain's Got Talent, performing a show-stopping version of My Funny Valentine.

She released her debut album ‘Under the Covers’ with Cherry Red Records in 2017, but subsequently vanished from her social media pages and has never released any follow-up material.

Harpenden's Alice Fredenham performing in Britain's Got Talent semi-final on ITV. Photo courtesy of Thames TV/SYCO - Credit: Photo courtesy of Thames TV/SYCO

Over the years the Herts Ad has been contacted by various people from all over the world, asking for updates since the singer went off the radar, but efforts to contact Alice have proved unsuccessful.

Then fan Tony Douthwaite, who is also a member of the Facebook page 'Where is Alice Fredenham?', made an unexpected breakthrough after sending her flowers for Valentine's Day.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "With Alice singing My Funny Valentine and it being Valentine's Day, it seemed a good idea to make a gesture so the red roses made a point.

"I was stunned when Alice replied, and I'm now hoping for more contact with both me and the Facebook group 'Where is Alice Fredenham?'"