St Albans teen takes on two-month running challenge for gran’s community businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:02 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 03 June 2020

Archie Young, 14, is running 5k every day for two months to raise money for the business community in South Africa, where his granny lives.Picture: Alex Young

Archie Young, 14, is running 5k every day for two months to raise money for the business community in South Africa, where his granny lives.Picture: Alex Young

A 14-year-old boy from St Albans has been running 5k every day to raise money for the South African community which his grandmother is a part of.

Archie Young, 14, is running 5k every day for two months to raise money for the business community in South Africa, where his granny lives.Picture: Alex Young

Archie Young is raising money for struggling businesses in Sedgefield in South Africa, which may not be able to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

Archie began his challenge on April 19, and plans to continue every day until he hits the two-month mark.

He took inspiration from his mum Caroline who ran 5k every day for a month with a group of friends in aid of homelessness charity Centre 33.

He said: “The local market in the small town is struggling. It is predicted that just over 50 per cent of the businesses will not be able to reopen after the pandemic is over – this will mean loss in revenue for the town, and fewer tourists visit the seaside village of Sedgefield.

Archie Young, 14, is running 5k every day for two months to raise money for the business community in South Africa, where his granny lives.Picture: Alex Young

“My granny lives in Sedgefield and wants to help the businesses to thrive after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This Easter we were due to have a big meet up in Sedgefield but that was disrupted by the disease. I am doing this because it will help them to keep food on the table every day so they can keep a healthy lifestyle. It is intended to provide businesses with the resources to start again.

“In South Africa the government do not have the programmes to help them to restart afterwards. I want to help them get back to normal ways after the pandemic.

“This small town means a lot to me because I have visited multiple times and I am amazed every time I visit.”

Archie has raised £1,100 so far, and hopes to reach his £1,500 total.

Dad Alex told the Herts Ad: “We are so proud of Archie for taking the initiative after speaking to his granny when the impact of the lockdown started unfolding in the small business community in Sedgefield, South Africa.

“His kindness towards others less fortunate than himself and the quiet determination of running every day to complete the challenge is awesome.

“We are very proud parents!”

So far, Archie has donated £1,000 of the £1,100 and will be made available to those in need soon, through an application process.

To support Archie, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sedgefield-community -fund.

