Aldi prioritises St Albans for new store

Aldi already have a store in St Albans, on Graham Close. - Credit: Google Maps

Supermarket chain Aldi has released a list of locations across the country that it will look to prioritise for building new stores.

Despite Aldi already having a store in St Albans, on Graham Close, the city is named on the company's list of targeted areas for another.

Aldi will offer a "finders fee" to anyone who recommends a suitable site in these areas.

This will be either 1.5% of a freehold price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

The chain currently run over 960 stores in the United Kingdom, and is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are approximately 1.5 acres.

Each site will need to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

The company has also advised that the location would ideally be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Aldi UK's national property director, George Brown, said: "By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”

The supermarket's full list of prioritised areas can be seen below: