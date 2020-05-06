Advanced search

Alban Weekend goes online due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:17 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 06 May 2020

A previous year's Street Festival in St Albans.

A previous year's Street Festival in St Albans.

Archant

The Alban Weekend is to be reimagined as an online event this summer because of the COVID-19 emergency.

Normally, thousands of people pack St Albans city centre streets in mid-June for the Alban Pilgrimage and the Street Festival.

Although the lockdown may have eased by then, it is likely that people will still be advised to observe social distancing and avoid large social gatherings.

St Albans district council has decided to cancel the street party planned for Sunday June 21.

The Cathedral’s Alban Pilgrimage on Saturday June 20 will no longer include a parade of giant puppets along St Peter’s Street.

Both events will be reimagined online instead so residents can still enjoy one of the most popular weekends of the year.



The Pilgrimage will include the live streaming of a special service on YouTube as well as other activities.

The online Street Festival will be hosted on the Enjoy St Albans website and include entertainment suitable for all ages: https://www.enjoystalbans.com/.

There will be musical performances by local artists, art and craft workshops and educational content.

Local businesses, community groups and charities who want to get involved can do so by contacting events@stalbans.gov.uk.

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism, said: “The Alban Street Festival is one of the city’s most exciting annual events but we had no choice but to move it online this year.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing for residents, performers and market stall holders who have greatly enjoyed the Street Festival over the years.

“However, we believe that our virtual event can still bring the community together like it does every year with families and friends spending time together, having fun and celebrating the wonderful city of St Albans.

“We look forward to of the return of the Street Festival in its traditional form next year. In the meantime, we are exploring other safe ways to celebrate and to bring our community together this summer and all ideas are welcome.”

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police investigating reports of unexploded bomb in Harpenden

Police are investigating reports of an unexploded WWII incendiary device in Harpenden.

'Stolen' teddy bear display returned to St Albans home

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death.

