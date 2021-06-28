'A real sign of hope' - Alban Pilgrimage returns to St Albans Cathedral
- Credit: Toby Shepheard
The biggest event in the calendar of St Albans Cathedral took place under Covid-safe conditions this weekend.
The Alban Pilgrimage procession, which celerates the city’s namesake and Britain’s first saint, set off from St Michael’s Church, progressing through Verulamium Park, and culminating at the Cathedral.
Accompanied by people of all ages dressed as Roman soldiers, lions, angels and an elephant, 12ft tall carnival puppets representing the key figures from the story of Alban re-enacted the historic events that led to his execution.
There were also activities on the Abbey orchard, including battle re-enactments, living history camp, quickfire poetry workshops, a hog roast and more.
The Revd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor said “It was a great delight and joy to be able to celebrate our Alban Pilgrimage with all its usual colour and spectacle, telling the dramatic story of Alban’s self-sacrifice and faith.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you to all who helped to make it a great success: it is a real sign of hope and encouragement for our time.”
Most Read
- 1 8,000 extra tickets announced for Pub in the Park with chef Tom Kerridge in St Albans
- 2 The Great Revolt and St Albans - how the peasants' uprising of 1381 played out across the district
- 3 Area Guide: The Childwickbury estate explored
- 4 Birds' eye view: Has the St Albans bubble burst on our teens?
- 5 It's time for tea as MP Bim visits Harpenden company
- 6 Nothing to hide! How I became a convert to naturism
- 7 Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse
- 8 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
- 9 Motorists who kill cats should be prosecuted, says St Albans family after pet's death
- 10 Mayor re-opens Clock Tower after 21 months