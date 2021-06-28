News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
'A real sign of hope' - Alban Pilgrimage returns to St Albans Cathedral

Matt Adams

Published: 2:59 PM June 28, 2021   
The Alban Pilgrimage.

The Alban Pilgrimage. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

The biggest event in the calendar of St Albans Cathedral took place under Covid-safe conditions this weekend.

The Alban Pilgrimage procession, which celerates the city’s namesake and Britain’s first saint, set off from St Michael’s Church, progressing through Verulamium Park, and culminating at the Cathedral.

Accompanied by people of all ages dressed as Roman soldiers, lions, angels and an elephant, 12ft tall carnival puppets representing the key figures from the story of Alban re-enacted the historic events that led to his execution.

There were also activities on the Abbey orchard, including battle re-enactments, living history camp, quickfire poetry workshops, a hog roast and more.

The Revd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor said “It was a great delight and joy to be able to celebrate our Alban Pilgrimage with all its usual colour and spectacle, telling the dramatic story of Alban’s self-sacrifice and faith.

"Thank you to all who helped to make it a great success: it is a real sign of hope and encouragement for our time.”

