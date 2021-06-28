'A real sign of hope' - Alban Pilgrimage returns to St Albans Cathedral

Published: 2:59 PM June 28, 2021

The biggest event in the calendar of St Albans Cathedral took place under Covid-safe conditions this weekend.

The Alban Pilgrimage procession, which celerates the city’s namesake and Britain’s first saint, set off from St Michael’s Church, progressing through Verulamium Park, and culminating at the Cathedral.

The Alban Pilgrimage. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Accompanied by people of all ages dressed as Roman soldiers, lions, angels and an elephant, 12ft tall carnival puppets representing the key figures from the story of Alban re-enacted the historic events that led to his execution.

The Alban Pilgrimage. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

There were also activities on the Abbey orchard, including battle re-enactments, living history camp, quickfire poetry workshops, a hog roast and more.

The Alban Pilgrimage. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

The Revd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor said “It was a great delight and joy to be able to celebrate our Alban Pilgrimage with all its usual colour and spectacle, telling the dramatic story of Alban’s self-sacrifice and faith.

The Alban Pilgrimage. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

"Thank you to all who helped to make it a great success: it is a real sign of hope and encouragement for our time.”

The Alban Pilgrimage. - Credit: Toby Shepheard











































































