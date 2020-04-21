Advanced search

Total UK to donate jet fuel to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 09:19 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 21 April 2020

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Service is set to receive a donation of jet fuel to continue live-saving work amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: EHAAS

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is set to receive fuel donations from Total UK so it can continue its live saving work as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Jet fuel will be provided to the EHAAT’s fleet of two helicopters which provide pre-hospital emergency medical treatment to the people of Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas.

Total UK will also be supporting the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Both air ambulance services run entirely from charitable donations.

The donation from Total UK will initially cover each air ambulance service’s jet fuel requirements for one month, but this will be reviewed during the pandemic and extended as required.

Total UK has existing relationships with both air ambulance services.

It has worked with the EHAAT since 2018 by providing jet fuel directly to the Earls Colne Airfield as well as indirectly at North Weald Airfield.

It has also been working with GNAAS since October 2019, offering advice on the service’s fuel farms, fuel tanks, capacity and delivery lead times. The jet fuel donation from Total UK will be the first delivery into its new facility at Urlay Nook, Eaglescliffe.

Ben Marchant, general aviation manager at Total UK, said: “The team is pleased to be able to support both essential air ambulance services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They rely entirely on charitable donations, so we are proud to play our part in helping them continue to carry out crucial, life-saving missions at this difficult time.”

Cliff Gale, operations director at EHAAT, said: “Essex & Herts Air Ambulance are delighted to be a beneficiary of a tank of free fuel from Total.

“The charity is continuing to provide its 24/7 life-saving care to the people and communities of Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas during the coronavirus pandemic.”

For further information, go to www.total.co.uk.

Elsewhere, Luton airport has also pledged to support the community. It has redeployed staff that are medically trained to help the East of England Ambulance Service, and has been donating surplus goods to foodbanks.

Topic Tags:

