Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to an address in St Albans.

Police were called to Carlisle Avenue shortly after 3.15pm today.

An air ambulance also attended, and the road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

The man was taken to hospital by land ambulance.