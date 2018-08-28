Two charged with murder in London Colney
PUBLISHED: 09:22 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 03 December 2018
London Colney woman among two charged for Walsingham Way stabbing.
Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, was found seriously injured in Walsingham Way at 7.15pm on November 28.
He had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he later passed away.
Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way in London Colney and Anis Anderson, 20, from Fordwych Road in London, have both been charged with murder and remain in custody.
They are due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court today.