Spot the reindeer and help fundraise for community centre

Laura Bill

Published: 1:00 PM December 6, 2021
One of the advent trail window displays.

Neighbours have launched an annual advent window display - including ‘Spot the Reindeer’ - as a fundraiser for the new Cottonmill Community and Cycling Centre.

Residents from Prospect Road, St Julian’s Road, The Brambles, and Ashwood Mews have joined together for the festive initiative, which launched on December 1, continuing until Christmas Eve, with different window displays to be seen every day, and reindeers appearing everywhere.

The displays are coordinated by Prospect Road residents, Jackie Tominey and Elizabeth Hunt, for the second year running.

Elizabeth said: “The displays were really popular last year with so many people on the street saying they enjoyed taking part, and we raised loads of money for local charities. Children get involved too - mine have helped create some lovely reindeers!

"It’s a Covid-safe, fun way to be creative and helps neighbours to get to know each other, talk about their displays and make new friends.”

Joel Joulia, Prospect Road resident and keen cyclist said: ‘It’s a great idea to fundraise for the new Cottonmill Community and Cycling Centre. I’m looking forward to the cycle hub which will have a cross country cycle track and a purpose-built pump track with rounded jumps for all ages and abilities, using a bike, scooter, skateboard, or rollerblades.

"There’s bike servicing, advice, and the community cafe will be a hub for all cyclists. The centre will give the local community, and especially its youth, a safe environment to be active and locally engaged’’.

Jackie said: “We’re asking everyone to come along and view the window displays and see how many reindeer they can spot! Donations are very welcome too!”

Kate Swindells, of nearby Leyland Avenue is a member of the Cottonmill and Sopwell hub group which campaigned to get the new Cottonmill Centre.

She said: "We are so grateful to the Prospect Road team for dedicating their Advent Windows to the centre fundraiser. It’s going to be a valuable place for local groups to meet, with an eco-friendly building with full access for disabled people too - welcoming to everyone.”

Donations can be made on the Cottonmill Centre Crowdfunder at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/cottonmill-centre

