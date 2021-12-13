St Albans church hosting Christmas advent calendar

Lynn Gower of St Paul’s puts up a new window for the display at the Fleetville church. - Credit: Peter Crumpler

An advent window display has been turning heads in Fleetville, St Albans.

St Paul’s Church, at the corner of Hatfield and Blandford Roads, is hosting an advent calendar in its foyer windows with contributions from a range of local groups.

Co-ordinator Lucy Ginty explained: “It’s been great to see so many community groups getting involved, with Fleetville School, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides each making a window.

The advent window at St Paul’s Church, Fleetville. - Credit: Peter Crumpler

“From St Paul’s, two youth groups, two children’s groups, our ‘tiny tots’ group, our ‘Hearty Hampers’ project, and lots of individuals have used their artistic skills to make eye-catching windows. At this time of year, we want to bring a message of comfort, hope and joy to the community around us.”

The project was launched again this year after positive feedback to a similar display last Christmas . Local people told the church that it had boosted their spirits and they had gone out of their way to see the new window each day.

The display will continue until Christmas, and stay up into the New Year.