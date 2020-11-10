Shop Local: Adopt A Shop campaign launched to provide platform for struggling retailers

#ShopLocal initiative Adopt a Shop launched with Cositas gift shop. Picture: Emma Bustamante Archant

Online retailers looking for a way to showcase their products in the run-up to Christmas are being offered an innovative platform by independent businesses.

#ShopLocal initiative Adopt a Shop launched with Cositas gift shop. Picture: Emma Bustamante

As part of the Herts Ad’s #ShopLocal campaign, we have partnered with St Albans gift shop Cositas to launch the Adopt A Shop initiative.

This calls on estate agents, accountants, solicitors and other businesses to give over their windows as a promotional platform for local traders struggling through a second lockdown.

The idea came about when founder Emma Bustamante set up an extra shop at The Village Arcade and noticed that each of the window panes was the perfect size to display a different product.

She further adapted her plan in lockdown so that customers could scan a QR code from outside - avoiding the need to enter the shop - then pay for the item on their phone and receive it from a shop assistant at the door.

As well as running this scheme at her own shop, Emma has also adopted a space in The Barefoot Accountant in Redbourn, run by Ele Stevens.

Emma said: “We realised Ele had the same windows as Cositas Gifts and when she offered us the chance to pop up in her window we jumped at the chance.

“It’s a great way to tap into each other’s audience and raise awareness of our gorgeous stock and shops outside of the city centre. It got me thinking that other businesses could do the same in an effort to give shops, salons, eateries, bars and markets traders who have been forced to close an extra platform. It also shows support for all the local businesses who really are under extreme threat from the lockdown closures at the busiest time of the year.

“My brother’s business Fuse Innovation helped us nail down our idea to make shopping possible even when the shop’s closed and the use of QR codes made it possible to take Cositas to The Barefoot Accountant office in Redbourn. We’re so thankful to both of them for helping us stay afloat at this difficult time.

“Well done Herts Ad for this fabulous initiative, with your help we can keep our windows open for business even if the doors are closed”

If you are an independent retailer or local online business and would like to join in the Adopt a Shop initiative as part of the Herts Ad’s #ShopLocal campaign please contact us at hertsad@archant.co.uk