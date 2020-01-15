Advanced search

Spurs winger Son Heung-min seen filming Adidas advert in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:08 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 15 January 2020

Son Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura Bill

Son Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

South Korean film crews descended upon St Michael's Village today for an advert featuring internationally-renowned Spurs footballer Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura BillSon Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura Bill

The shoot in Fishpool Street was for images set to be used in Adidas print advertising, and will not be seen outside of South Korea. It featured Son running on the pavement.

Son, who plays as a winger for Tottenham Hotspur, also captains the South Korean national team. He was recently awarded the Premier League goal of the month for December, following a wonder goal against Burnley.

Security staff were in attendance throughout the shoot, stopping traffic while filming took place, and preventing the media and public from getting too close.

Son Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura BillSon Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura Bill

