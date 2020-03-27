Advanced search

Westminster Diary: Adapting to the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 19:06 28 March 2020

Parliament isn’t designed to deal with crises, but it’s amazing how quickly it can adapt – when it wants to.

On Monday 16th, around 600 MPs had arrived in Westminster from around the country as usual. By the end of the day, all parliamentary staff had been instructed to work from home and all visitors were barred – with immediate effect.

Parliament adapted quickly - some MPs left London immediately. On Tuesday, opposition parties were invited to private sessions to ask questions of No 10. By Wednesday, Prime Minister’s Questions was unrecognisable. Normally, MPs clamour to reserve their seats from 8am and then cram themselves onto the green benches like sardines. Not this week: MPs were instructed not to attend at all unless they had been guaranteed a slot to ask a question. By Thursday, most MPs had left Westminster. Those of us who were left – wanting to raise urgent issues - practised social distancing in the almost empty Chamber.

You may also want to watch:

Number 10 adapted too. The demand for greater clarity on government decisions had become a clamour so on Monday there was the first ‘daily update’ from Downing Street. This has added to the changes for MPs. Each day, within minutes of the press conference ending, a wave of queries has filled my inbox. Every headline announcement raising more questions than it answers – the devil is always in the detail.

My office has also had to adapt. On Wednesday, we introduced a new member of staff to the team – by video.

With all these changes, a question has arisen: how will MPs vote? Normally, MPs stand shoulder to shoulder in corridors, known as “division lobbies”, and shuffle through narrow bottlenecks where clerks record our names and vote. Knowing that the Government was going to publish controversial emergency legislation, some MPs asked whether we could use “deferred divisions” – where MPs vote on a series of proposals using ballot papers at a convenient time over a two to three hour period, a bit like polling day. Or better still, electronic voting: like Scotland and most other modern parliaments.

As always happens when this type of modernisation is suggested, the suggestions seemed to get lost amongst all the other issues proving that Parliament can adapt but, only when it wants to.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans city centre coffee shop still open for business

St Albans coffee shop Nkora is open for business amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Laura Bill

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans city centre coffee shop still open for business

St Albans coffee shop Nkora is open for business amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Laura Bill

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Westminster Diary: Adapting to the coronavirus crisis

St Albans’ Trestle Arts Base locks its doors amid coronavirus pandemic

Trestle Arts Base in St Albans has closed. Picture: supplied by Trestle Arts Base

College community boots food bank supplies ahead of coronavirus lockdown

St Columba's College students have been collecting for local food banks.

Before coronavirus lockdown: St Albans Scouts plant thousands of trees to tackle climate change

Scouts from across the district planted thousands of trees to help make a different to climate change. Picture: Supplied

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Drive 24