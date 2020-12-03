St Albans osteopath commended in national award for outstanding care during COVID-19

A St Albans osteopath has been named the winner of a national award, recognising him for his outstanding care during COVID-19.

Adam Sealey was presented the accolade by the Institute of Osteopathy, in a special category introduced to celebrate the positive role played in supporting the health of the people in their communities.

Adam said: “I am delighted to have been announced as one of the winners of the prestigious Outstanding Care During COVID-19 award.

“This year has been exceptionally difficult, especially on those who were already suffering with painful conditions and then required to self-isolate and discontinue having their treatments. I felt it was my duty to continue trying to provide effective support to my patients to the best of my ability, which like many businesses meant having to think outside the box and get creative.

“In spite of the overtly bleak situation surrounding COVID, it has helped me grow as a practitioner and feel that the healthcare industry itself has adapted and changed for the better.”

Maurice Cheng, chief executive of the Institute of Osteopathy said: “Adam stood out for the judges for his innovative and modern approach to the provision of osteopathic care throughout the challenges of COVID developing new and innovative ways to deliver patient care.

“He focused on communication with his patients, with other healthcare professionals, and with the wider community, using easily accessible technology. Adam’s proactive approach meant his patients were able to continue making progress in spite of the challenges of COVID-imposed restrictions.”