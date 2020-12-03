Advanced search

St Albans osteopath commended in national award for outstanding care during COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 13:15 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 03 December 2020

Adam Sealey has been named winner of the prestigious Institute of Osteopathy’s Award for Outstanding Care During COVID -19. Picture: Adam Sealey

Adam Sealey has been named winner of the prestigious Institute of Osteopathy’s Award for Outstanding Care During COVID -19. Picture: Adam Sealey

Archant

A St Albans osteopath has been named the winner of a national award, recognising him for his outstanding care during COVID-19.

Adam Sealey was presented the accolade by the Institute of Osteopathy, in a special category introduced to celebrate the positive role played in supporting the health of the people in their communities.

Adam said: “I am delighted to have been announced as one of the winners of the prestigious Outstanding Care During COVID-19 award.

You may also want to watch:

“This year has been exceptionally difficult, especially on those who were already suffering with painful conditions and then required to self-isolate and discontinue having their treatments. I felt it was my duty to continue trying to provide effective support to my patients to the best of my ability, which like many businesses meant having to think outside the box and get creative.

“In spite of the overtly bleak situation surrounding COVID, it has helped me grow as a practitioner and feel that the healthcare industry itself has adapted and changed for the better.”

Maurice Cheng, chief executive of the Institute of Osteopathy said: “Adam stood out for the judges for his innovative and modern approach to the provision of osteopathic care throughout the challenges of COVID developing new and innovative ways to deliver patient care.

“He focused on communication with his patients, with other healthcare professionals, and with the wider community, using easily accessible technology. Adam’s proactive approach meant his patients were able to continue making progress in spite of the challenges of COVID-imposed restrictions.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans osteopath commended in national award for outstanding care during COVID-19

Adam Sealey has been named winner of the prestigious Institute of Osteopathy’s Award for Outstanding Care During COVID -19. Picture: Adam Sealey

Latest data shows continual drop in new COVID cases across St Albans

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across St Albans. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre in Hertfordshire cancelled

The Kingdom Choir were due to perform at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre at the Hertfordshire Showground in December. The event has now been called off. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park

Verulam School chosen for participation in national STEM project

Year 9 students at Verulam School have been busy researching, preparing and filming a range of their favourite activities to showcase the importance of STEM subjects. Picture: Verulam School

St Albans war hero and industrial negotiator Norman celebrates his 101st birthday with doorstep concert

St Albans resident Norman McGlynn MBE is celebrating his 101st birthday. Norman out for a work prior to his 101st birthday.