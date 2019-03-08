Redbourn actor writes film about male suicide

Redbourn actor, Kieran Seabrook-France, has written a film to increase awareness of suicide among men which will be filmed in St Albans. Picture: Kim Williams Photography Archant

A Redbourn actor who has written a film about suicide in men is hoping to raise enough money to get it into production.

Kieran Seabrook-France has penned Forever and Always, about a father's last day on earth before he takes his own life.

The film was inspired by the loss of a close friend to mental illness and requires £2,000 to go ahead.

The 24-year-old said he is hoping to enter the film into international film festivals in order to help people better understand the complexities of male suicide.

Once the funds are raised, filming will take place at Kieran's house in Redbourn and in The Hub coffee shop in High Street using trained actors.

There will be four adult actors and one two-year-old cast in the screenplay.

He is keen to challenge some stereotypes and myths about suicide, such as if people talk about suicide they are attention-seeking and not seriously considering it.

Kieran said: "Ask around, most of the older generation will think it's younger people who take their own lives. The statistics show us a different story. In the UK, the highest suicide rate is among men aged 45-49.

"Not all the money I am raising is going into the film, for every £10 pledged we will donate £1 to the charity Mind in support of mental health.

"Forever and Always has the power to help highlight the perceived barriers with regard to reaching out about mental health and the impact it can have on the world.

"With people helping, we can break down these barriers and save lives from a preventable death.

"My film has the ability to change lives - short and simple."

According to Samaritans, men in the UK are three times more likely to die by suicide than women. In the Republic of Ireland, the rate is four times higher among men than women.

Kieran has just returned from a national tour of The Secret Garden and Treasure Island where he performed at Hatfield House in the summer.

In the UK, there were 6,507 suicides last year. Deaths by suicide rose by 11.8 per cent. in the UK in 2018. To support the project visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/forever-and-always/x/15227752?create_edit=true#/

