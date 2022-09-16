St Albans City and District Council and Wetherspoons have taken action. - Credit: Archant

Urgent action has been taken, following reports of a mouse being spotted inside a St Albans pub.

Wetherspoons and St Albans district council have stepped in after the animal was sighted inside the Waterend Barn, in the city centre.

Videos and images have been circulating on social media after the animal was spotted in a customer area of the Wetherspoons pub.

Wetherspoons spokesperson Eddie Gershon told the Herts Advertiser they believe the mouse entered through a gap in the building's ventilation which has since been filled.

Mr Gershon revealed that pest contractors had attended the location to set additional bait traps.

"We are aware of a video circulating of a mouse sighting in the customer area at the Waterend Barn.

"We can confirm that this was an isolated incident, where a mouse had entered through a gap in the ventilation, which has since been filled.

“The pub was visited by an Environmental Health Officer yesterday, who said that they were satisfied that they had not found any signs of a mouse infestation.

"They were pleased to note that the pub’s pest contractors had already attended to set more bait trips and fill the gap in the ventilation.

“While it is unfortunate that the incident occurred, we are pleased to note that the measures appear to have been successful but will continue to be reviewed.

"Finally, the sighting is in no way a reflection of the pub, which was awarded the maximum food hygiene rating of 5 [out of 5] by the local authority and reflects excellent standards of cleanliness and hygiene in place.”

SADC launched their own investigation after hearing about the incident and a full inspection was carried out.

Discussions were also held with the pub's management.

A SADC spokesperson said they were satisfied with the outcome of these measures.

"We investigated the alleged incident as soon as it was reported to us, visiting the restaurant to carry out an inspection and to hold discussions with the management.

“We are satisfied that appropriate actions have already been taken to ensure pest control standards are improved and we will continue to monitor this.”