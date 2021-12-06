News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Gift shop's £20K donation to cancer charity

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 4:00 PM December 6, 2021
Raindrops on Roses, in High Street, St Albans, has donated £20,000 to charity Action Against Cancer

Raindrops on Roses, in High Street, St Albans, has donated £20,000 to charity Action Against Cancer - Credit: Raindrops on Roses

A not-for-profit gift shop has donated £20,000 to a cancer charity funding pioneering research into secondary cancers.

Raindrops on Roses, in High Street, St Albans, sells beautifully-made, unique products, some by local craftspeople and artists, and 100 per cent of its profits is donated to Action Against Cancer.

The funds will support research into cell receptors which can pinpoint likely sites of secondary cancers before they develop in people who have already had breast cancer. This research is the only one being undertaken in the whole world. 

Retail director Tere Harrington said: "This donation is quite an amazing feat and I for one am hugely proud of our dedicated team of volunteers and staff for all their hard work and determination to ensure something good comes out of such a challenging 18 months. I’d like to thank all our customers who have continued to support us, both via our website and in-store; here’s to a healthy and busy 2022!"

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Do you recognise this man, wanted in connection with criminal damage in St Albans?

Man wanted for criminal damage at The Horn pub

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Christmas

In pictures: Harpenden Christmas Carnival makes long-awaited return

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The St Albans Christmas Cracker event.

St Albans named among UK's best places for Christmas activities

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Unused parking spaces in Market Place, St Albans, could be used by disabled drivers.

St Albans city centre road closures reduce spaces for Blue Badge holders

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon