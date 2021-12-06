Gift shop's £20K donation to cancer charity

Raindrops on Roses, in High Street, St Albans, has donated £20,000 to charity Action Against Cancer - Credit: Raindrops on Roses

A not-for-profit gift shop has donated £20,000 to a cancer charity funding pioneering research into secondary cancers.

Raindrops on Roses, in High Street, St Albans, sells beautifully-made, unique products, some by local craftspeople and artists, and 100 per cent of its profits is donated to Action Against Cancer.

The funds will support research into cell receptors which can pinpoint likely sites of secondary cancers before they develop in people who have already had breast cancer. This research is the only one being undertaken in the whole world.

Retail director Tere Harrington said: "This donation is quite an amazing feat and I for one am hugely proud of our dedicated team of volunteers and staff for all their hard work and determination to ensure something good comes out of such a challenging 18 months. I’d like to thank all our customers who have continued to support us, both via our website and in-store; here’s to a healthy and busy 2022!"