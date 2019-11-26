Advanced search

St Albans accountants spread festive cheer at refuge and food bank

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 November 2019

Mercer & Hole’s Charity Champions, Diane Coban and Liz Buckler with St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge Domestic Abuse Project Worker, Laura Toohey (centre).

Mercer & Hole's Charity Champions, Diane Coban and Liz Buckler with St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge Domestic Abuse Project Worker, Laura Toohey (centre).

Archant

A St Albans accountancy firm has been collecting donations for two local charities.

The team and Mercer & Hole has been raising money for St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge (SAHWR) and the Vineyard's FEED food bank.

You may also want to watch:

SAHWR aim to support women and children who are victims of domestic abuse, whilst Vineyard's FEED food bank gather food and essential items for people in need in the local community.

Liz Buckler, from Mercer & Hole, said: "Our team has been very generous with their donations and, by handing them over to these two local charities, we know that they will be put to good use. We hope that by supporting those at crisis point in our community, our donations will make a small difference in making their lives a little better."

To find out more about SAHWR, visit http://stalbansandhertsmerewomensrefuge.org.uk, and to learn more regarding Vineyard's FEED food bank, visit https://www.thevineyardchurch.co.uk/feed.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

A decade in property: Local agents look back on 10 years of changes

Pre-Brexit stamp duty changes had a major impact on the local market, says Steve Walker from Collinson Hall in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

A decade in property: Local agents look back on 10 years of changes

Pre-Brexit stamp duty changes had a major impact on the local market, says Steve Walker from Collinson Hall in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans accountants spread festive cheer at refuge and food bank

Mercer & Hole’s Charity Champions, Diane Coban and Liz Buckler with St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge Domestic Abuse Project Worker, Laura Toohey (centre).

Verulam Reallymoving dancing over the mud as cyclo-cross form continues

Rachel Dunn in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Crash near Potters Bar causes 10 miles of congestion on M25

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Round Table taking to the streets with new, improved Santa’s sleigh

Harpenden Round Table volunteer Paul Pepperrell with the new sleigh.

Register to vote before midnight tonight

Hertfordshires fire dog Req taking his pawsome snap outside his polling station in 2017. Picture: Herts Fire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists