St Albans accountants spread festive cheer at refuge and food bank

Mercer & Hole's Charity Champions, Diane Coban and Liz Buckler with St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge Domestic Abuse Project Worker, Laura Toohey (centre). Archant

A St Albans accountancy firm has been collecting donations for two local charities.

The team and Mercer & Hole has been raising money for St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge (SAHWR) and the Vineyard's FEED food bank.

SAHWR aim to support women and children who are victims of domestic abuse, whilst Vineyard's FEED food bank gather food and essential items for people in need in the local community.

Liz Buckler, from Mercer & Hole, said: "Our team has been very generous with their donations and, by handing them over to these two local charities, we know that they will be put to good use. We hope that by supporting those at crisis point in our community, our donations will make a small difference in making their lives a little better."

To find out more about SAHWR, visit http://stalbansandhertsmerewomensrefuge.org.uk, and to learn more regarding Vineyard's FEED food bank, visit https://www.thevineyardchurch.co.uk/feed.