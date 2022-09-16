Cathedral volunteer reveals experiences of Queen lying-in-state

A volunteer at St Albans Cathedral appeared on national television while queuing to see HM The Queen lying-in-state.

Frances Lowen, who is one of the welcome volunteers at the Cathedral, was interviewed by Kieran Moodley for Channel 4 News as she prepared to pay her respects to the late monarch.

"I've made more friends in the last few hours than I did in seven years at secondary school."@KiranCMoodley describes his experience of queuing four-and-a-half hours to see the Queen lying in state. pic.twitter.com/JOsdFN45xA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 15, 2022

She had caught a train into London with her friend Andrea at 4.46am and they joined the queue near Blackfriars Bridge at 5.40am.

Frances told the Herts Ad: "We both wanted to go. The queue was two miles long at that time but we were prepared to queue as long as it took.

"We immediately introduced ourselves to the people around us who we stayed with the entire time. These were complete strangers who I had never met before, but we all had the same purpose. It was quite a happy feeling to begin with and we all explained why we had come. The whole system was very well-organised, with stewards and police from many parts of the country."

They collected their wrist bands at Waterloo Bridge at around 7am, and proceeded to Westminster Bridge, past the Covid wall and onto Lambeth Bridge, where they entered the zig-zag line, which would take a further two hours.

She continued: "People ended up sharing food and drink that they had brought as we didn't queue for as long as we expected. This was where there were many international film and news people. As we neared the end of the queue the mood grew more quiet and sombre, and there were religious volunteers on hand if you wanted to talk about your faith.

"We then entered the security line which was very well organised, but no liquid or food was allowed in and joined the final queue to enter the hall, where the line divided into four.

"We entered Westminster Hall and it was like a painting. Complete silence.

"The first thing I noticed was the ornate ceiling, the bright colours from all the people standing around the coffin. The coffin itself was small in the big room. There was a crown on top, a cross of diamonds, beautiful flowers and a flag laid before it. The figures around the coffin were completely still. The marshal guiding the queue had shiny boots and a sword.

"I slowly shuffled to the side of the coffin, and felt very overwhelmed and sad. I bowed my head and carried on. I looked back a few times to fix the imprint in my mind of what I had seen. It was all over within five minutes and we emptied out onto Parliament Square.

"I felt sad, but elated that I seen it. My reasons were simple. The Queen was an exceptional person, I never met her but when she passed I felt incredibly sad and I wanted to come and say goodbye on this historical occasion. Whilst in the queue I posted some pictures on Facebook, and people who couldn't make it as they lived too far away or couldn't stand for hours thanked me and so I feel that each of us, who do manage to go, represent many other people who would have loved to have had the opportunity as well, so we do it on behalf of them.

"We ended up at Green Park looking at the floral tributes which are so beautiful."