Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BMW and van in collision in St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 17:08 06 February 2019

Police dealt with a crash on Hatfield Road, St Albans, today.

Police dealt with a crash on Hatfield Road, St Albans, today.

Archant

Police dealt with a crash involving a van and BMW on the outskirts of St Albans today, which resulted in a road closure.

Officers were called at 10.28am this morning to a collision on the A1057 Hatfield Road, close to Wickes.

Two vehicles were involved – a white BMW and a white Ford Transit van.

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles.

A road closure was put in place between the scene and the roundabout by the garden centre.

The road was reopened around midday.

Minor injuries were reported.

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation.

Buses cannot stop at St Albans City Hospital because of roadworks, forcing patients to walk or taxi

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans council to consider free short-stay parking in Market Place

Market Place, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation.

Buses cannot stop at St Albans City Hospital because of roadworks, forcing patients to walk or taxi

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans council to consider free short-stay parking in Market Place

Market Place, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

BMW and van in collision in St Albans area

Police dealt with a crash on Hatfield Road, St Albans, today.

Car seized in St Albans after driver tries to evade police

Police seized a car in St Albans today. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Find a fun new fizz for your Valentine...

Valentines Day meal setting

St Albans MP Anne Main secures schools funding debate

St Albans MP Anne Main applying for the schools funding debate. Picture: Anne Main

Prolific offender stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans

A Luton man has appeared in court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists