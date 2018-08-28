BMW and van in collision in St Albans area

Police dealt with a crash on Hatfield Road, St Albans, today. Archant

Police dealt with a crash involving a van and BMW on the outskirts of St Albans today, which resulted in a road closure.

Officers were called at 10.28am this morning to a collision on the A1057 Hatfield Road, close to Wickes.

Two vehicles were involved – a white BMW and a white Ford Transit van.

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles.

A road closure was put in place between the scene and the roundabout by the garden centre.

The road was reopened around midday.

Minor injuries were reported.