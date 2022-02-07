News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Sandridge villagers hold Accession Day tree planting ceremony to mark Queen's 70 years on throne

Laura Bill

Published: 12:02 PM February 7, 2022
Sandridge villagers and guests attend a tree planting ceremony on Accession Day.

Sandridge villagers and guests attend a tree planting ceremony on Accession Day. - Credit: Peter Hyde

Seventy years to the day since HM The Queen ascended to the throne, a group of villagers marked the occasion with a special tree planting ceremony.

Sandridge Parish Council’s ‘Green Team’ planted trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, with the event coinciding with Accession Day on Sunday February 6. 

Sandridge district councillor Frances Leonard explained: "On the first Sunday of each month we carry out environmental projects in the parish from tree, hedge and wildflower planting to tree maintenance and hedge laying.  I realised that our session in February would coincide with Accession Day, so we invited Herts Deputy Lieutenant Marion Brown and county councillor Annie Brewster to join our session in St. Leonard’s open space."

Five trees were planted, including an English oak, as well as some hedging plants. A reading and a prayer were said by Rev Wendy Sellers of St. Leonard’s Church and the ceremony was concluded by the singing of the National Anthem.

Members of St Leonard’s congregation also joined the commemoration and refreshments were provided in the vicarage afterwards.

Cllr Leonard added: "It was a very memorable occasion where there was an acknowledgement that the planting was a recognition of the Queen’s long reign and also a contribution for the future as the trees mature."

