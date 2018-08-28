Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Roadworks on Watling Street in Radlett

PUBLISHED: 17:25 07 January 2019

Watling Street, Radlett. Picture: Google.

Watling Street, Radlett. Picture: Google.

Archant

There are to be roadworks on the A5183 Watling Street in Radlett from January 14.

The junction between B556 Harper Lane and A5183 Watling Street will be controlled by traffic signals, with the railway bridge narrowed to one line.

The existing footpath to the southern side of Harper Lane is being replaced with a three-metre wide cycleway and new kerbs.

Letters will be sent to nearby properties about the roadworks prior to them commencing and residents will be able to access their properties by car during the working hours.

The work will take place from January 14 until the end of July 2019.

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans named top location for commuting into London

St Albans has been named the top commuter city for London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Most Read

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

#includeImage($article, 225)

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Homes proposed for Noke Shot in Harpenden by St Albans council

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Roadworks on Watling Street in Radlett

Watling Street, Radlett. Picture: Google.

No excuses for St Albans City at Truro City with journey there providing little fear for Ian Allinson

Sam Merson got the first goal in a 2-1 win at Truro last season. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Emphatic St Albans banish any pre-Christmas disappointment in style with big win over Wasps

St Albans V Wasps - Anthony Stevenson (C) in action for St Albans. Picture: Karyn Haddon

No Christmas hangover for five-star St Albans Ladies against Sherrardswood

St Albans Ladies started 2019 off with a big win.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists