Roadworks on Watling Street in Radlett

Watling Street, Radlett. Picture: Google. Archant

There are to be roadworks on the A5183 Watling Street in Radlett from January 14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The junction between B556 Harper Lane and A5183 Watling Street will be controlled by traffic signals, with the railway bridge narrowed to one line.

The existing footpath to the southern side of Harper Lane is being replaced with a three-metre wide cycleway and new kerbs.

Letters will be sent to nearby properties about the roadworks prior to them commencing and residents will be able to access their properties by car during the working hours.

The work will take place from January 14 until the end of July 2019.