Two-car crash blocks A5 in Markyate overnight

There has been a car crash on the A5 in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Two cars were involved in a crash on the A5 in Markyate overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road was closed by Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit at around 7pm following the collision.

According to pictures on the unit’s Twitter channel, one of the cars was a Mercedes saloon and the other was a black coupé.

The road was reopened at around 8pm.