Witness appeal after Markyate crash

There was a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

An appeal for witnesses has been made following a crash involving two cars on the A5 in Markyate.

The collision took place at around 11.10am yesterday between a white Fiat 500 and a grey Peugeot 508.

Two vehicle occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital and the road was closed.

Sgt William Hood said: “This collision happened on a busy road during the day so there would have been plenty of motorists in the area.

“Were you using the A5 between 11am and 11.10am today? Did you witness the collision or see the vehicles shortly before?

“Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If so, we would be very keen to speak to you as you may have captured the events leading up to or following the collision.”

If you have any information that could help, contact Sgt Hood on william.hood@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 252 of December 13, or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.