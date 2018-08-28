Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Witness appeal after Markyate crash

PUBLISHED: 07:10 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:10 14 December 2018

There was a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

There was a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

An appeal for witnesses has been made following a crash involving two cars on the A5 in Markyate.

The collision took place at around 11.10am yesterday between a white Fiat 500 and a grey Peugeot 508.

Two vehicle occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital and the road was closed.

Sgt William Hood said: “This collision happened on a busy road during the day so there would have been plenty of motorists in the area.

“Were you using the A5 between 11am and 11.10am today? Did you witness the collision or see the vehicles shortly before?

“Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If so, we would be very keen to speak to you as you may have captured the events leading up to or following the collision.”

If you have any information that could help, contact Sgt Hood on william.hood@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 252 of December 13, or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

More news stories

Witness appeal after Markyate crash

07:10 Fraser Whieldon
There was a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

An appeal for witnesses has been made following a crash involving two cars on the A5 in Markyate.

Two people taken to hospital after crash in Markyate

Yesterday, 16:19 Fraser Whieldon
There was a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

Two people have been taken to hospital after being involved in a head-on collision on the A5 in Markyate.

London Colney pensioner receives replacement for stolen bike

Yesterday, 14:47 Anne Suslak
PC Steve Whittaker and PC Lauren Wilson with pensioner Leslie Roberts and his new bike. Picture: Herts Police

An 83-year-old man who had his bike stolen was given a new set of wheels by a St Albans charity.

St Albans mother passes away just one week after her dream wedding

Yesterday, 14:05 Franki Berry
Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

A St Albans mother has tragically passed away just one week after the Herts community made her dream wedding come true.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Seven burglaries in one day in St Albans

Seven burglaries took place across St Albans yesterday.

Harpenden florists told to break 50-year tradition and stop selling Christmas trees outside shop

Reads of Harpenden shop manager Graeme Gardner and Christmas help Shelley Fensom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Series of burglaries strikes St Albans on Saturday

Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, where a burglary took place on Saturday. Picture: Google.

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

You’ll have a ball at this year’s Alban Arena panto Cinderella

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide