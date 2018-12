Two people taken to hospital after crash in Markyate

There has been a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Two people have been taken to hospital after being involved in a head-on collision on the A5 in Markyate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 11am this morning, a a Fiat 500 and a grey Peugeot 508 collided between Lynch Hill and Luton Road.

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital.

The road was opened at 4.20pm but there is fluid on the road.