Police appeal for public information after puppy found dead on A414

Published: 11:29 AM January 15, 2021

The A414 runs from Hemel Hempstead and serves St Albans and Hatfield - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the owner of a dog which was sadly found dead on the A414.

The nine-month-old female Akita puppy was found between Hemel Hempstead and St Albans on Saturday, January 9, but the police have since had no luck in tracing the owners.

PC Brian Evans, of the Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We’d like to trace the owner of this Akita to firstly make them aware of the sad outcome and also speak with them about the circumstances of this incident.

“The dog was chipped and its breeder and original owners were traced to others parts of the country, however the animal had been sold on and attempts to contact the current owners have been unsuccessful.

“I would ask anyone who thinks they have information that may help with our enquiries to get in contact."

Those with information can contact PC Evans directly at brian.evans2@herts.pnn.police.uk. Information can also be submitted online or via web chat at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 117 of January 9.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.