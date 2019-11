Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant Archant

A major road has closed in St Albans this morning after a diesel spillage.

Emergency services are at the incident on the A405 North Orbital Road at J21a with the M25 and M1.

The road is shut to allow for the fuel to be cleared and made safe.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.