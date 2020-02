Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO Archant

A serious crash has closed the A405 in both directions, at Bricket Wood, near the M25 and M1 turnings to St Albans.

This is causing delays for those turning off at Junction 21A of the M25 and Junction 6 of the M1.

Highways England expects it will clear at around 3pm.