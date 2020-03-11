Street festival kicks off Harpenden's Year of Culture

Live music, walkabout entertainment and performances will be at the heart of Harpenden's first street festival, which takes place later this month.

The free festival, on March 22 from 10am-2pm, is the launch event for the town council's 2020 Hertfordshire Year of Culture event programme.

A trick gravity bike display will wow audiences on Leyton Green with multiple extreme sports shows throughout the day, while the Sensory Garden will host performances from Dan the Hat, a juggler and comedian, and the Caring, Sharing Circus, which will be recruiting audience members to participate in an amazing circus show.

Live musical performances will take place throughout the day on Church Green, and more family-friendly fun will be on hand with a mobile zoo, Showtime Circus workshops, the Bubble Wizard, stilt walkers, a caricaturist, and Peter Templeman's outdoor wooden games.

There will be plenty of food and drink available at the event, with a bar area on Church Green and street food trucks on the concourse (opposite the library), in addition to the regular refreshments available from the monthly farmers' market traders.

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Brian Ellis said: 'The street festival is the perfect way to welcome spring to Harpenden and kick off the town council's Hertforshire Year of Culture events programme. This year will be an exciting one with the expanded events offering, and we look forward to hosting residents at our special events throughout 2020.'

Attendees are encouraged to walk to the event where possible as parking is limited. The Harpenden Town Council Herts Year of Culture events will run in conjunction with local community groups and businesses alongside monthly farmers' markets.

Future events taking place throughout the year include the popular Street Food Social, Harpenden Vegan Market, a talent show, storytime with outdoor games, an Art in the Town exhibition, a Halloween trail and the Christmas carnival.

The full programme of events for Harpenden's Year of Culture can be found online at http://www.harpenden.gov.uk/hyoc.