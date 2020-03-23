Advanced search

Westminster Diary: Daily developments as coronavirus spreads

PUBLISHED: 08:39 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 23 March 2020

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty in Whitehall ahead of a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty in Whitehall ahead of a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

They say a week is a long time in politics, and this week, coronavirus was a case in point.

Over the course of the week, I stopped shaking hands altogether. To start with it felt rude and distant turning down a handshake, but by the end of the week, people were apologising for even trying to reach for one. Initially a few people wanted to bump elbows instead. Until someone pointed out that if you don’t have a tissue, you should cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm.

In Parliament, the first MP was diagnosed. Those who had been in close contact or proximity to her were urged to self-isolate. Some MPs highlighted that many staff in Parliament don’t know whether they would have been or not – not every parliamentary researcher, intern, canteen worker or doorman will know who every MP is. To be honest, even I would struggle.

You may also want to watch:

My chief whip asked if I’d had any contact with her. Nope, I hadn’t. Media outfits asked if I’d been at the Number 10 event that she had attended. Nope, I hadn’t.

The new social shame of sneezing without a tissue or hand gel at the ready was a reality, as discovered by one guilty MP in the Chamber who sat red-faced, with all opposition eyes glaring at him.

In the lift, a rather stoic looking female MP asked what I made of the whole thing. It’s always good to answer questions with a witticism in the lift, because you’re only ever going up or down by a maximum three floors. I joked that I wished us MPs could legislate to force Chris Whitty (the Chief Medical Officer) to self-isolate – “if we can keep him safe, we should be alright”, I said. “Very good!” she replied, and we went our separate ways.

As I write, the local elections have just been postponed by a year. By the time you read this, events will have changed further still. A week might be a long time in politics but in St Albans, plans to help are popping up daily: community groups, pubs, banks, and volunteer networks stand ready to help anyone who might find themselves in need.

Most Read

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus crisis: London Luton Airport reveals what action it is taking to survive

Luton Luton Airport chief executive Alberto Martin.

Libraries across Herts close for next few days to assess impact of coronavirus pandemic

Should Herts libraries remain open?

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

Most Read

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus crisis: London Luton Airport reveals what action it is taking to survive

Luton Luton Airport chief executive Alberto Martin.

Libraries across Herts close for next few days to assess impact of coronavirus pandemic

Should Herts libraries remain open?

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Westminster Diary: Daily developments as coronavirus spreads

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty in Whitehall ahead of a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hertfordshire candidates back decision to postpone Police Crime Commissioner elections

David Lloyd, Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Online arts café set up to help people during coronavirus self-isolation

An actual session of the Isolation Arts Caf�

Young swimming stars of St Albans reign supreme yet again at Hertfordshire championship

The 2020 St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming squad who competed at the Hertfordshire Inter-District Swimming Championships.
Drive 24