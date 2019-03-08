Advanced search

St Albans great grandma celebrates her 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 11:59 03 November 2019

Mary Booth celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Ardmore Hotel, St Albans. Picture: Glenda Booth

Mary Booth celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Ardmore Hotel, St Albans. Picture: Glenda Booth

A woman celebrated her 100th birthday in St Albans.

Mary Booth had a party with family and friends at the Ardmore Hotel to celebrate the last century on Wednesday, October 23.

She was born in Sheffield has lived in St Albans for nearly 60 years, and enjoys socialising with friends, as well as being an accomplished pianist.

During the war she worked on wiring up fighter planes and tanks. She survived the blitz and a direct hit on her house by a fire bomb, which failed to explode.

Mary was married for 72 years to Raymond and also has two sons, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

One of her grandaughters, Nicola, made a butterfly-themed cake.

Her son, Chris, said: "Mum attributes her longevity to determination and a marvellous sense of humour.

"She is an inspiration to everyone. It was great that so many people came to her party."

