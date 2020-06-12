St Albans family of brutally attacked man seek answers

The brutal attack on a disabled member of the St Albans Muslim community has left people with more questions than answers from police.

Muslims say they are angered by the lack of compassion they have received after one of their members was assaulted outside their mosque on Thursday, June 4.

While police are still investigating the incident and released an appeal which this paper published on Tuesday, there are still many questions being asked by the victim’s friends, family and fellow worshippers.

The victim was so badly injured that he remains in hospital yet some of the mosque community claim they have not heard from police since the attack happened.

The man’s family is asking for answers to numerous questions, including why officers have not updated them since the incident.

A family friend who wants to remain anonymous told this newspaper: “[The victim] is still in hospital and has been in intensive care since the attack.

“The police came on scene and helped him into the ambulance so why have we not heard from them?

“We don’t know the extent of the damage even now although the doctors who are doing a fantastic job said he suffered internal bleeding and a cracked rib.”

Referring to dialogue that has taken place on social media between community members naming suspects in the attack, he added: “It’s not the public’s job to do the police work here, but the building is fitted with cameras so where is the CCTV footage?

“All we are asking for is answers and justice for this brutal attack on a disabled man.”

This newspaper contacted Herts Constabulary on behalf of the family for some answers.

Leading the investigation, Detective Sergeant Paul Wadsworth said: “We are thoroughly investigating this serious assault and have spoken to a number of witnesses. We have spoken to the victim, giving regular updates, including a call on Wednesday evening and have also been updating a representative of the family.

“On Wednesday, June 10 we arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of GBH and perverting the course of justice. “

He said that another three men were due to be interviewed in connection with the assault yesterday (Thursday).

“The investigation is ongoing and further to the appeal for witnesses we have issued, anyone who has not been in contact who has any information about the assault is asked to email me paul.wadsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

