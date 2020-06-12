Advanced search

St Albans family of brutally attacked man seek answers

PUBLISHED: 11:03 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 12 June 2020

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Archant

The brutal attack on a disabled member of the St Albans Muslim community has left people with more questions than answers from police.

Muslims say they are angered by the lack of compassion they have received after one of their members was assaulted outside their mosque on Thursday, June 4.

While police are still investigating the incident and released an appeal which this paper published on Tuesday, there are still many questions being asked by the victim’s friends, family and fellow worshippers.

The victim was so badly injured that he remains in hospital yet some of the mosque community claim they have not heard from police since the attack happened.

The man’s family is asking for answers to numerous questions, including why officers have not updated them since the incident.

A family friend who wants to remain anonymous told this newspaper: “[The victim] is still in hospital and has been in intensive care since the attack.

“The police came on scene and helped him into the ambulance so why have we not heard from them?

You may also want to watch:

“We don’t know the extent of the damage even now although the doctors who are doing a fantastic job said he suffered internal bleeding and a cracked rib.”

Referring to dialogue that has taken place on social media between community members naming suspects in the attack, he added: “It’s not the public’s job to do the police work here, but the building is fitted with cameras so where is the CCTV footage?

“All we are asking for is answers and justice for this brutal attack on a disabled man.”

This newspaper contacted Herts Constabulary on behalf of the family for some answers.

Leading the investigation, Detective Sergeant Paul Wadsworth said: “We are thoroughly investigating this serious assault and have spoken to a number of witnesses. We have spoken to the victim, giving regular updates, including a call on Wednesday evening and have also been updating a representative of the family.

“On Wednesday, June 10 we arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of GBH and perverting the course of justice. “

He said that another three men were due to be interviewed in connection with the assault yesterday (Thursday).

“The investigation is ongoing and further to the appeal for witnesses we have issued, anyone who has not been in contact who has any information about the assault is asked to email me paul.wadsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter march set for St Albans

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Most Read

Black Lives Matter march set for St Albans

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans family of brutally attacked man seek answers

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Area Guide: The charming Hertfordshire village of Flamstead

Flamstead enjoys an idyllic rural setting. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus and sunshine trigger surge in water consumption

A combination of sunny weather and the coronavirus lockdown has resulted in a spike in household water consumption Pictures: Anglian Water

St Albans Chamber of Commerce president on ‘determined spirit’ of businesses

Alastair Woodgate, President of St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce.

Stanley cuts a swathe back to Clarence Park as St Albans City also find their Romeo

Devante Stanley has signed for St Albans City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC
Drive 24