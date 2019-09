Crash between lorry and car on M1 Southbound causes lane closure

A crash on the M1 Southbound between J9 and J10 between a lorry and a car caused the lane to be closed. Picture: Highways England Archant

A road traffic accident occurred this morning on the M1 Southbound between J9 and J10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 10.56am today to a collision involving a car and a lorry.

Lane 1 was closed but has now re-opened.

There were no injuries.