Catholic school celebrates 60 years

A St Albans primary school has celebrated its diamond anniversary.

St Adrian's Catholic Primary School in Watling View marked 60 years since the school was founded by The Sisters of Mercy on October 5.

The event was postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic but the school community was able to gather together to mark the occasion.

It was a joyous occasion and a Mass was celebrated by Bishop Paul Mc Aleenan, Br Nelson Dionne and Fr Michael O' Boy followed by a tree planting ceremony.

Previous headteachers Sr Margaret, Yvonne Hawkes and Dominic Bedford accompanied current headteacher Aideen Porter, along with manyoriginal pupils. The Maryland Associates, who continue the work of the Sisters of Mercy in St Albans, donated a tree to plant in commemoration.

Mrs Porter said: "It is an honour to be a part of this school's rich history and I have the privilege of leading such a wonderful community in St Albans. The Mercy Charism of Truth, Peace and Justice still remains within the teachings of the school. It is a wonderful school where the children are all valued and respected and the staff work incredibly hard to ensure the children get the best start in life. To have Bishop Paul to lead the school in celebration was very special and the parents, staff and children had wonderful day of celebration."

Celebrations to mark 60 years of St Adrian's Catholic Primary School. - Credit: St Adrian's



